Six injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups of the same community in Shamli, police said on Tuesday. Khurshid Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi got into a confrontation, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, Circle Officer Jitender Kumar said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to six people, he said. A case was registered against 22 people and 10 of them were arrested, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

