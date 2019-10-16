International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

BJP to celebrate accession day on Oct 26th across J&K

PTI Jammu
Updated: 16-10-2019 00:06 IST
BJP to celebrate accession day on Oct 26th across J&K

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will celebrate "Accession Day" of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India on October 26, the party's state general secretary Ashok Kaul said. Kaul, after discussing preparations for a successful programme, told reporters that it will be celebrated across the state at every level in the organisation.

Addressing the meeting, Kaul, said on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of the Jammu and Kashmir then, signed the instrument of accession of J&K with the Union of India, and as such this day forms a very important landmark in the history. "The historic day forms an essential part of our lives and every resident of the state must celebrate it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019