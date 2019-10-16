DRI seizes 10.5 kg of smuggled gold, six arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 10.5 kg of smuggled gold along with Indian and Myanmarese currencies in separate operations near here and in Siliguri town cumulatively valued at Rs 4.20 crore. Six persons have been arrested in the two operations, DRI officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence, DRI officers apprehended four persons, including a woman at Siliguri from two buses coming separately from Shillong and Guwahati on Monday. On search, 38 pieces of gold biscuits and one gold bar weighing 7.3 kg were seized.

In addition to smuggled gold, Myanmarese currency amounting to one lakh Burmese Kyat was also seized, they said. The collective value of the goods seized was Rs 2.89 crore.

In the other operation, DRI officers intercepted a bus near Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday morning and apprehended two persons. Officials said that 20 pieces of gold biscuits each weighing 166 gm were recovered from them as well as Rs 21,600.

The total value of confiscated smuggled gold is Rs approximately Rs 4.20 crore, they added..

