LG directs Delhi govt to outline SOP for women safety in paying guest accommodations

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed the Delhi government chief secretary to form a special task force to outline a standard operating procedure to ensure safety of women living in paying guest accommodations in the city. A statement from the LG Office said the chief secretary has been directed to constitute the task force under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (home) of the Delhi government.

The task force will comprise representatives of Delhi police, social welfare, women & child development, higher education departments, Delhi University and local bodies, it said. "He also desired that the special task force should formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure safety of women staying in paying guest accommodations and audit should be conducted on monthly basis to ensure effective execution and monitoring," reads the statement.

The safety aspect of girls hostels and paying guest accommodations be looked into on priority basis and a SOP be put in place for their safety and security, Baijal ordered. The issue was discussed in a meeting of task force on women safety in Delhi, at Raj Niwas last month.

