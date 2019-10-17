1 held for carrying beef in UP

A man was arrested after an exchange of fire with police for allegedly carrying beef at a village here, an official said on Thursday. A police constable was injured in the gun fight and admitted to a hospital, they said.

Acting on a specific information, the police team cornered three men for carrying beef on Wednesday at Rehmatpur village in the district, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said. In an exchange of fire between them, one person was arrested while the other two managed to flee, he said.

Police have seized meat, a bike and instruments used in slaughtering from their possession, Sharma said. He said a laboratory report is yet to confirm if the seized meat was beef.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)