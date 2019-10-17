Pondy Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissiongets new head

The Puducherry government hasappointed retired judge of the Madras High Court Justice RMala as the new president of the State Consumer DisputesRedressal Commission

A notification of the Department of Civil Supplies andConsumers Affairs of the territorial governmentpublished inthe State Gazette, said the Lt Governor has appointed Mala asthe president of the Commission in consultation with the ChiefJustice of Madras High Court

Mala would hold the post for a period of five yearsfrom the date of assuming charge or upto the date on which sheattains the age of 67 whichever is earlier, the notificationsaid.

