Delhi: 3 held with heroin worth Rs 100 cr

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three men from near the Barapulla flyover here and recovered heroin worth Rs 100 crore from them, a senior officer said on Thursday. Mohammad Hashim (32), Mohammad Sabbir (49) and Naresh Kumar (49), all residents of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh used to supply drugs in the national capital, he said.

"On Sunday, police got a tip-off that three persons had collected big consignment of heroin from Assam and have arrived in the national capital to supply it," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). They were supposed to deliver the drugs near Lajpat Nagar between 11 pm to 12 am, he added.

A trap was laid near Barapulla flyover loop towards Lajpat Nagar and the accused who came there in a car were arrested, the DCP said. They were searched and a total of 15 kilograms of drugs was recovered from them. During the search of the car, another 10 kilogram of heroin was recovered from the specially designed cavities, Kushwah said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused received the consignment of heroin from a person in Bokajan, Assam who used to get the drug from Myanmar through a dealer in Imphal, the DCP said. They were supplying heroin in Delhi for the last two years and in the last one year alone, they supplied more than 200 kilograms heroin in the national capital and adjoining states, police said.

In 2019, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted more than 10 narcotic drug cartels and recovered more than 600 kilogram of heroin.

