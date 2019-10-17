Row over `exclusion' of Shivaji from Std 4 books under new

Just days ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, controversy erupted on Thursday over `exclusion' of the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Class IV books of the Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB). While opposition Congress and NCP lashed out at the government, state minister Vinod Tawde said chapters on the iconic 17th century Maratha warrior king will feature in the Class VI history text book.

A media report claimed on Thursday morning that class IV text book of the MIEB does not feature Shivaji. The class IV history text book of the Maharashtra state board is exclusively about Shivaji, and in use for decades.

The news led to angry reactions from the opposition. Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and former chief minister Ashok Chavan condemned the `exclusion'.

Thorat and Chavan said it showed the BJP-Shiv Sena government's "fake" love for Shivaji. Addressing a poll rally in Nashik's Nandgaon, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "There was this chapter so that the children of class IV understand the work of Shivaji Maharaj.

But the government has now removed that chapter." The Congress-NCP combine strived to ensure that children learnt about Shivaji Maharaj, he said. "But that chapter is now excluded...and these people talk about taking forward the state on the basis of the ideology of Shivaji," Pawar said.

But state minister Vinod Tawde had a different explanation. Tawde, during whose tenure as school education minister the MIEB was set up, said in MIEB's curriculum, there are no separate subjects till Class IV.

Subjects such as history, geography and science will be introduced only from Class V under the board which came into existence just four years ago, he said. "If you check standard VI books, you will find chapters on Shivaji Maharaj and his achievements. The book also provides additional information about the society (of his times), its structure and useful management strategies used in those days which are relevant even today," Tawde said.

"As the board was formed four years back, the first batch of Class VI is yet to come in," he added.

