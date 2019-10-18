Bengaluru: Residents stage protest against authorities for lack of proper infrastructure

Residents of Mahadevpura, Varthur, Marathahalli, Kadugodi and Kundalahalli areas on Friday staged a protest complaining of lack of proper infrastructure in the area and demanding resignations of concerned MLAs and MP. "The problems have been continuous. We have been working with the government at the corporator level, MLA level and the MP level to resolve our issues. But systematically, the problems are not being addressed. More and more people are moving into Mahadevpura but the solutions to our problems are pending," Anupama, a local resident said.

"We want to ensure that the authorities plan our roads. So that when one department builds a road, the next day some other department doesn't come to destruct it to start some other work," she added. Another resident Lokesh said that the roads are not proper in Varthur road and when rains come, waterlogging takes place due to which traffic issues are rampant.

"There are a lot of potholes on the road. I come by a scooty and face a lot of problems on the road. Apart from that, we face traffic turmoils on a daily basis," Deepali, another resident said. "For me to go from Mahadevpura to Whitefield, it takes three hours. Potholes are there everywhere. People who are married want to spend time with their kids but they spend most of the time in the office and during commuting. The roads should be built properly," Soundarya, another resident said. (ANI)

