Bank manager arrested in Assam for duping customers

A former branch manager of a nationalized bank in Assam's Barpeta district was arrested for allegedly collecting money from customers with the promise to provide them bank loans, police said on Friday. The former branch manager of UCO bank's Barpeta branch, Alok Kumar was arrested on Thursday evening by a police team led by Kayakuchi police outpost officer-in-charge (OC) Utpal Bora.

The matter came to light when on October 10 police arrested one Abdul Kader of Naligoon in Kayakuchi of the district on the basis of an FIR lodged against him. Kader during interrogation claimed that he along with Kumar in the name of granting loans collected huge amounts from the bank customers across the district, police said.

Kader alleged Kumar used to lure customers saying that special loan schemes were available to them and also approached farmers with special benefits under the Kisan Credit Card scheme. Kader also confessed that he along with Kumar in the name of agricultural loans collected huge amounts of money from people, the police said.

The customers did not get the loan amount but instead received loan recovery notices, police said. Kumar allegedly used to forge the signature of the customers in the loan applications form, police said.

Kumar was produced before a local court here on Friday which sent him to five days police remand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)