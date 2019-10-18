MP: Tiger kills girl near Kanha reserve

A tiger killed a tribal girl near Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the police said. Amrita Parthe (14) had taken cattle for grazing to a forest near her village Jhangul in the morning, said additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh Kushwaha.

The cattle returned home at dusk but she did not, so her family members started searching for her, he said. Her half-eaten body was found in the forest, he said.

According to local forest officials, tiger's pug marks were found at the spot, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)