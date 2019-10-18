Teacher rapes class 6 student

A teacher of a state-run school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district allegedly raped a student of class 6 in the premises of the educational institute, police said on Friday. The accused teacher was arrested on Friday and was produced before a local court which remanded him to 14-days judicial custody.

The arrested teacher Prashant Kumar Bhujbal on Wednesday had called the girl to his room in the school and allegedly raped her, the police said. A case was registered against the teacher under various sections of IPC and also under POCSO act on the basis of the complaint lodged by the school head master, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Nayak said..

