TN: Dead fishes seen floating in backwater near Dhanushkodi

Dead fish were seen floating in the backwater besides Kothandaramaswamy Temple near Dhanushkodi on Saturday morning.

ANI Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 19-10-2019 15:16 IST
Dead fishes were found floating in backwaters in Dhanushkodi on Saturday morning. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Dead fish were seen floating in the backwater besides Kothandaramaswamy Temple near Dhanushkodi on Saturday morning. Fishermen in the area said that the cause of the deaths of the fishes, locally known as Koi fishes, may be attributed to the mixing of cold rainwater in the warm backwater.

"When we came at 4.30 am in the morning, we found dead fishes floating in the water and washed ashore. We are now removing the dead fishes as if it is left in the water, it will stink and pollute the water," Senthilkumar, a local fisherman said. "The amount of fish which is being removed will be around 10 tonnes," he added. (ANI)

