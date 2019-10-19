SBI donates Rs 1 cr to CM's flood relief fund

State Bank of India on Saturday said it has donated Rs one crore to the Chief Minister's Flood relief fund. P K Gupta, Managing Director, State Bank of India, met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and handed over the cheque for Rs one crore, a release said.

Abhijit Mujumder, Chief General Manager and Vincent M D, General Manager Network -I, of State Bank of India, Bengaluru Circle, were also present on the occasion, it added. A total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in the state was affected by the floods, in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

Ninety one people died and about 3,400 heads of cattle perished in the rains and floods in August.

