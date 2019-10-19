Police seize over Rs 1.33 cr in unaccounted cash from car in Gurgaon

The Haryana Police on Saturday seized over Rs 1.33 crore in unaccounted cash from a car in Gurgaon, a poll official said here. "This is the single-biggest seizure of unaccounted cash made since the model code of conduct came into effect in Haryana for the October 21 assembly polls," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in an official release.

The car was stopped for a checking at a check-post, he said, adding that the Income Tax Department, police and the Excise Department had seized liquor, intoxicants and unaccounted cash worth over Rs 23 crore in the past one month. Sharing details about seizures, Inder Jeet said 3,84,674 litres of liquor worth over Rs 10.57 crore was seized by police and the Excise Department.

He said intoxicants worth Rs 3.92 crore were recovered by police. Jewellery worth over Rs 15 lakh and a consignment of clothes having a value of Rs 35,850, which was suspected to be used to lure voters, was seized.

The joint chief electoral officer said to maintain the law and order in the state, 1,23,764 licensed arms were submitted by people to police stations. He said 482 check-posts were set up by the Police Department across the state to maintain the law and order.

