One arrested in Maharashtra in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police on Saturday arrested a man from Mominpura locality here in connection with the murder of former Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari, an official said. The ATS official said the arrest was made on the basis of leads provided by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He did not reveal the name of the arrested person. Tiwari (45), leader of the lesser-known Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Lucknow on Friday.

