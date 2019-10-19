Odisha to have standard operating procedures for `golden hour' management of accident victims

In a move to improve care of accident victims, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday issued directions to strengthen management of "golden hour" with Standard Operating procedure (SOP) for first 48 hours of free treatment by hospitals. Tripathy issued direction for bringing all the private and government ambulances under the umbrella of one common call centre to provide early service to the victims.

He said all private and government hospitals must provide best quality life-saving treatment to the accident victims for first 48 hours free of cost. Tripathy gave this direction while reviewing the system at a high-level meeting held in Lokaseba Bhawan on Saturday, an Odisha government release said.

The release said that Health and Family Welfare department would soon issue SOP. A guideline for stabilising patients in the ambulance itself on their way to trauma care centres would also be issued by the department. (ANI) .

