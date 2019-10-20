4 held for smashing judge's car window, fleeing with bag

Four men have been arrested for allegedly smashing the rear window of a judge's car and fleeing with her bag containing a wallet, documents and debit cards. The incident had occurred at a traffic signal near the Okhla Industrial area on September 9.

A special task force (STF) team of the southeast district police arrested Arun, 25, Satvel, 25, Sanju, 22, and Ritik, 20, and also recovered stolen ATM cards, visiting cards and house key. It had also seized two scooters and a catapult. The men were arrested last Friday after a theft case was registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station on the complaint of the woman judicial officer.

In her complaint, the judge had said the theft happened around 8 pm when she was returning home near the Saket district court. She had told the police that two men had followed her for a few kilometers on a two-wheeler and even signaled her to stop, pointing to her car tire. When she ignored them, the men pulled up beside her car and broke the window to lift her bag.

The officer said though she heard the sound of breaking the glass, she did not realize that her car window had been smashed till someone on the road drew her attention to it and her bag was missing. During interrogation, the police said the accused disclosed that they were all school dropouts and live in the same locality at Madangir. All of them are out of work and they used to commit theft to earn quick money.

Arun, Sanju, and Satvel have been previously arrested in similar cases of theft. Police said the accused conduct recce on the scooter and looked for cars having a single driver and a bag on the car seat.

After picking their target, the accused used to distract the attention of the car driver and, with the help of a catapult, they used to break the window pane of the car. Subsequently, they used to swiftly steal the bag and flee from the spot, it said. It added that the accused used to dispose of the stolen items to the receivers and equally share the amount.

