Police Commemoration Parades in Mizoram

Mizoram Police on Monday held Commemoration Parades here and in the districts to pay tribute to those policemen who have sacrificed their lives for service to the society and security of the nation, a senior police officer said. The main parade and wreath-laying ceremony was held at first Battalion of Mizoram Armed Police (MAP Headquarters) in Aizawl where DGP SBK Singh and other senior police officers were present on the occasion to pay respect and homage to the martyrs, a statement issued by IGP and Chief Public Relations Officer of Mizoram Police, John Neihlai said.

The names of 292 policemen throughout the country who have laid down their lives on the call of duty during the past one year from September one, 2018 to August 31 last were read out, to pay homage and acknowledge the supreme sacrifices made by them. No police personnel from Mizoram Police died in the lines of duty during the past year, it said..

