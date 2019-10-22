Border-related issues to top agenda of Indo-Bangla meet

Issues related to border fencing and trans-border crime will feature in a strategic meeting here on Wednesday between officials of Tripura and its neighbouring districts of Bangladesh. The district magistrates of West, Sepahijala and Khowai would be present in the meeting from the Indian side, while Bangladesh would be represented by DMs/Deputy Commissioners of Brahmanbaria, Comilla and Maulavi Bazar, an official said.

"Issues such as border fencing, trans-border crimes and trafficking of narcotics will form the agenda for discussion. "The progress of the Agartala-Akhaura rail line would feature in the meeting, too," District Magistrate of West Tripura, Sandeep Mahatme, told PTI.

Superintendents of police of the three Tripura districts and senior BSF officials will also be present in the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)