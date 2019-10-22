2 new police stations to deal with cyber crimes in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up two new police stations in the state to register cases and undertake investigation of cyber crimes, an official said on Tuesday.

The number of cyber police stations in J&K has now gone up to four with two more coming up in Jammu and Srinagar, a state home department official said.

Cyber police stations for Jammu and Kashmir regions have been setup in addition to the two such existing facilities of the crime branch.

