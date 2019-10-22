J-K: Doda Police announces bounty of Rs 15 lakh on heads of two most wanted militants

Doda police on Tuesday announced a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on heads of two most wanted militants of district Doda. Police have asked the general public to provide information to security forces about these militants.

In this regard, two posters have been put up outside SBI main branch and ICICI branch in Doda town and these posters have become the talk of the town. The two militants are -- Haroon Abbas Wani, an MBA-turned militant from Ghat village who had joined the militant ranks in September 2018, and Masood Ahmad from Manjmi area, who had joined militant ranks in June this year.

"Putting up of posters is part of the operation and since these militants have joined militant ranks, the process of getting hold of them or eliminating them has started," said a police officer. A source said that it is for the first time that police has announced a bounty on the head of these militants.

The Doda district was declared free of militancy in 2011 but after that, last year Haroon joined the militant ranks. It has been more than a year since he became active. Security forces believe that Haroon is trying to recruit more youth into militant ranks and security forces want to stop it. (ANI)

