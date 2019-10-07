London police arrest 21 climate change protesters as mass action starts

Police in London said they had arrested 21 climate activists by 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday as the Extinction Rebellion protest group launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.

Reuters reporters in London's government district of Westminster saw activists block a bridge and several roads as the protests gathered pace.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Hong Kong riot police move to curb airport protest after violent clashes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)