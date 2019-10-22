Naxalite arrested in Jamui

A Naxalite was arrested in Bihar's Jamui district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Bhalguhi village under Jhajha police station on Monday evening and arrested the Naxalite identified as Vijay Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Inamul Haque Mengnoo said.

On the basis of information provided by Yadav during interrogation, the police seized one musket, two country-made pistols and three live cartridges from Bakhauri Bathan jungles, the SP said adding that the arrested Naxalite admitted that he used to supply arms to others. Two other persons were arrested from different areas of the district for having links with the Maoists, police added..

