Arms supplier, customer arrested in Delhi

An arms supplier and one of his customers have been arrested in two separate police raids in Delhi and four sophisticated guns have been seized, officials said on Tuesday. Chanderjit, a resident of Najafgarh, used to supply arms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi and surrounding areas. The 31-year-old was arrested from Narela on Sunday, they said.

Azad Mehto, 27 and a resident of Delhi's Shiv Vihar area, had purchased weapons from Chanderjit six months ago and he was arrested from Nilothi area on Tuesday, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Joy Tirkey said four 7.65 mm pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from Chanderjeet's possession.

He is a life convict in a murder case, police said. During interrogation, Chanderjit disclosed that his criminal record started in 2006 when he shot and injured a person in Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon. Then he escaped to Bihar. After six months, he returned and shot another person in Delhi's Shakurpur over a money dispute, the DCP said.

"He was arrested by the crime branch in 2015 after a brief encounter," the officer said. In prison, Chanderjit befriended Deepak, a weapons supplier from Munger in Bihar. After his release, he started trading in illegal weapons in Delhi and NCR region, the DCP said.

In the past one year, Chanderjit has managed to sell 60-70 weapons, the officer said. A court has sent him to four days police remand.

