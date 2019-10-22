Man dies at fire extinguisher factory in East Delhi

A man died under mysterious circumstances while working at a factory manufacturing fire extinguisher in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (24), they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the victim was working in the factory. However, no injury mark was found on his body. Police suspect that the man must have died after inhaling toxic gas. But post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of his death, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and factory owner Sandeep Dhawan arrested in connection with the incident, the police said, adding that further probe was underway.

