Two robbers nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 11:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two robbers were nabbed following an exchange of fire with the police near Shankar Market in Connaught Place on Wednesday morning, officials said. The suspects -- Salim and Ismail sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said. The two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police also fired back following which the robbers sustained injuries, they added.

COUNTRY : India
