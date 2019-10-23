Two robbers nabbed after exchange of fire at Connaught Place

Two robbers were nabbed following an exchange of fire with the police near Shankar Market in Connaught Place on Wednesday morning, officials said. The suspects -- Salim and Ismail sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said. The two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police also fired back following which the robbers sustained injuries, they added.

