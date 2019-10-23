International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

SC refuses urgent hearing into Noida Sunburn festival's plea against ban of loud music

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the organizers of the Noida Sunburn festival challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which has levied a ban on speakers and DJs between 5 pm to 9 pm.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 13:02 IST
SC refuses urgent hearing into Noida Sunburn festival's plea against ban of loud music

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the organizers of the Noida Sunburn festival challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which has levied a ban on speakers and DJs between 5 pm to 9 pm. The festival is slated to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on November 9.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while scrapping the plea observed that the festival is just a noise in the name of music. "My brother (Justice Bobde) says that it is noise going on in the name of music. We are old people...let it come in due course," Ranjan Gogoi said.

The organizers had moved the apex court challenging the order of the High Court and stated that under the noise pollution rules, there is a provision to grant written permission if the decibel levels are controlled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019