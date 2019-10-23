Truck carrying adulterants to make milk products seized

Ahead of the Diwali festival, a truck carrying substances used to make adulterated sweets has been seized in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday. The truck was searched in Umri area on Tuesday during vehicle checking, said police inspector Ravindra Gurjar.

Inside, 60 gunny bags containing caustic soda and chemicals used to make adulterated milk and `mawa' (dried milk solids) were found, he said. The truck was allegedly on its way to a sweet shop run by one Indal Sharma.

Driver Sarvesh Rathore and his assistant Ashish Rathore admitted that they were carrying adulterants for making milk and sweets, the inspector said. "We have sent samples to the state food department for testing so that a formal case can be registered," he added.

No arrest has been made in the case yet..

