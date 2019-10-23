MP: Man shot, robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh outside bank

Three unidentified bike-borne men shot the manager of a gas agency and robbed him of Rs 4.5 lakh outside the branch of a public sector bank, the police said here on Wednesday. The victim identified as Vasudev Sharma is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, an official said.

The incident occurred at noon when Sharma, the manager of Pitambara Gas Agency, reached a public sector bank's branch at City Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, to deposit the money, additional superintendent of police Satyendra Singh Tomar said. The men, who were waiting outside the bank, first attacked Sharma and snatched the bag containing Rs 4.5 lakh, he added.

In the ensuing struggle, one of the attackers fired three shots at Sharma and fled with the bag, he said. Passersby took Sharma to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical, the officer said.

The police is scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and the investigation is on, he added..

