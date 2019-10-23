Sonia Gandhi hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Bareilly Sharif Dargah

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered for Bareilly Sharif Dargah, to a delegation of All India Minority Congress here.

Salman Khurshid, PC Chacko and several other Congress leaders were present at the occasion

Earlier in the day, party sources said that Sonia Gandhi will deliberate upon the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) with senior party leaders on October 25. (ANI)

