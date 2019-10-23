International Development News
Development News Edition
Sonia Gandhi hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Bareilly Sharif Dargah

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered for Bareilly Sharif Dargah, to a delegation of All India Minority Congress here.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:17 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi handing over a 'chadar' to All Indian Minority Congress delegation in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Salman Khurshid, PC Chacko and several other Congress leaders were present at the occasion

Earlier in the day, party sources said that Sonia Gandhi will deliberate upon the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) with senior party leaders on October 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
