Traffic snarls reported in central Delhi as differently-abled people protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 14:38 IST
Commuters had to face inconvenience as traffic snarls were reported in central Delhi on Thursday owing to a protest at Mandi House by differently-abled people who had applied for group D jobs with the railways. They had staged a protest at Mandi House on Wednesday, demanding that railway officials meet them. They continued their protest on Thursday, leading the police to divert the traffic on the route which caused jams.

"Traffic is affected on Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO due to demonstration at Mandi House. Traffic coming from Akshardham towards ITO has been diverted towards Geeta Colony," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Commuters were advised to use Tilak Marg and India Gate to reach Mandi House since Sikandra Road and Bhagwan Das Road had to be closed owing to the protest.

On Wednesday, the protesters blocked the Mandi House roundabout at around 3 pm. The agitators said a hearing was to be held on their jobs on Wednesday but the officials did not turn up for it.

