1.24 lakh police personnel recruited across India in 2017, says govt data

Over 1.24 lakh police personnel were recruited in different ranks in various police forces in the country during 2017, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) said on Thursday. There has been a 20.95 per cent increase in the strength of woman police

which pushed up the total number of women personnel in the state police forces to 1,69,550, thus taking the total percentage of women in the Indian Police to 8.73 per cent. The information was recorded at a publication of the BPRD -- Data on Police

Organizations in India -- which was released by Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy here. According to the data (as on January 1, 2018), in one year, there has been an increase of 19,686 police personnel in the sanctioned strength of the state police and 16,051 in the strength of Central Armed Police Forces.

During this period, 1,24,429 police personnel were recruited in the different ranks. An increase of 20.41 per cent is noticed in the training expenditure on

police personnel during this period. The overall Police Population Ratio (PPR) at the state level stood at 192.95 policemen per lakh population, which shows marginal increase, the data said.

During this period, about 20,149 family quarters of different types were constructed for police personnel. The number of police stations in the country have been increased from 15,579 to 16,422. This include cyber police stations whose number has risen from 84 to

120. Electronic surveillance has improved, as there has been an addition of 2,10,278 CCTV Cameras. Now this number, as per the latest count, is 2,75,468.

The data on police organisation in India is an important compilation of information on police infrastructure, manpower and other resources from all states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, an official release said. The BPRD, a wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is a research organisation related to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)