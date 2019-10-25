International Development News
EPCA seeks SC direction against burning of waste in Haryana, Rajasthan, UP

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-10-2019 14:45 IST
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:45 IST
The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA on Friday urged the apex court to direct the pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no waste is burnt in their regions and chimney emissions are strictly monitored. In a special report on pollution hotspots in NCR submitted to the court, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) said it found massive quantities of plastic, industrial and other waste dumped and burnt in vacant areas across pollution hotspots in the national capital region.

The court may direct the pollution control boards of the three states to "ensure that no waste is burnt in their regions and that they find methods to remove the piled-up waste to process or incinerate it," the EPCA report said. The pollution watchdog also said that it found many industries in pollution hotspots emanating black smoke.

"There are standards for particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides. The industry is required to be compliant with the standard and ensure that there is no pollution," the report said. The three pollution control boards may be directed to rigorously monitor the emissions, especially at night, and take stringent action against no-compliant industries, it suggested.

In the report, the EPCA pointed out that the pollution control boards have been penalising developers for mismanagement of dust at construction sites. However, these penalties are not leading to remedial actions as developers continue to operate ignoring the pollution being caused. To check such incidents, it said, the pollution control boards can be asked to file status report on the penalties imposed with names of offenders.

Status reports can also be sought on the non-compliant under-construction roads, the EPCA said.

