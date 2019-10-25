International Development News
Development News Edition

Cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' may unleash strong winds, heavy rains

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:19 IST
The cyclonic storm "Kyarr" is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours and also cause strong winds, the Met office said on Friday. The warning was issued this afternoon by the Mumbai centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr during early hours of Friday. Kyarr is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe one during the subsequent 24 hours, said an IMD official.

Subsequently, the cyclonic storm will move towards the coast of Oman, the IMD predicted. A red alert, indicating 'extremely heavy rainfall', has been issued for Sindhudurg district, which would mean precipitation of 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, it said.

Cyclone Kyarr would result into gale winds, reaching the speed to 85 kmph and by Saturday it would become 110 kmph, the IMD official said. "Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra as well as Goa.

"Wind speed of around 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along the remaining coastal districts of Maharashtra, north Karnataka coast as well as in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours," he said. PTI ND RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

