Rajasthan Police to act against people posting pics with arms on social media

Action will be taken against those who post pictures with arms and ammunition on social media platforms in Rajasthan, an official said here. A senior official of the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and the special operations group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has issued directions to all range IGs and SPs to identify such people.

"Prompt action against such persons will be taken under the Arms Act, IT Act and RAJPASA (Rajasthan Prevention of Anti-Social Activities act)," SP (SOG) Randheer Singh told PTI. The orders were issued by the ADG (ATS & SOG) Anil Paliwal recently.

"The range IGs and SPs have been asked to identity such elements active on social media and taken action against them. This was done in view of rising trend of such posts on social media platforms which creates terror among people," he said. There are numerous people who post their pictures with guns, bullets and other arms and ammunition on social media.

Members of different criminal gangs who operate in western Rajasthan and in areas which share border with Haryana are active on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, and posts such pictures. "This encourages others," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)