Pune to host next edition of national conference of top cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:29 IST
Pune will host the next conference of directors general (DsG) and inspectors general (IsG) of police in December, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance, officials said on Friday. They said the conference of top police officials of the country, from central investigative and intelligence agencies, Central Armed Police Forces and states, will be a three-day affair from December 6-8.

It will be held in the sprawling 98-acre campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the Pashan area of the city, officials told PTI. While the inaugural session is expected to be addressed by Shah, the prime minister will address the valedictory session.

The theme of the conference will be scientific and forensics-based investigation apart from technology-enabled policing, they said. A number of technical sessions on these subjects will be held during the three-day conference and the home minister is also expected to hold post-dinner sessions with the top brass of the police, they said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, chiefs of intelligence agencies and senior officials of the Union Home Ministry are expected to take part in the conference. The IISER campus has been chosen as the venue as the theme of the conference is scientific evidence-based investigations and the organisation is a "premier institute dedicated to research and teaching in the basic sciences".

The institute functions under the Human Resource Development Ministry and was declared an institute of national importance in 2012. There are seven IISERs in the country.

The facility boasts of a modern lecture hall complex, research laboratories and has a 128-room guesthouse-cum- mini convention centre and a central dining hall that will easily accommodate the participants of the conference, they said. The DsG and IsG of police conference is an annual affair where senior police officials of the states and the Centre meet and discuss issues related to internal security, crimes and emerging challenges.

The Modi government has been organising this meeting outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014. The last five such conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, BSF officers training academy in Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat.

Pune is the second largest city of Maharashtra after capital Mumbai and apart from being called as the 'cultural capital' of the state, it is also known as the 'Oxford of the East' owing to presence of a number of educational institutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

