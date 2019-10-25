International Development News
Development News Edition

Guwahati RBI GM's body found in hotel in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jajpur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 20:23 IST
Guwahati RBI GM's body found in hotel in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police recovered the body of an RBI general manager from a hotel room in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday, the police said. The body of Asish Ranjan Samal, who is working as a general manager of the Guwahati branch of RBI, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hotel room.

52-year-old Samal hails from Naraharipur village in Jajpur block of the district. The police said he had come to his native village to meet his mother on October 24. Later, he went to Bhubaneswar to meet his wife, who is a doctor at a private hospital there.

His son is a student of plus two and stays with his mother in the city. He, however, returned from Bhubaneswar the same day and booked a room for himself at Chandikhole.

The hotel staff had repeatedly knocked at the door of Samal's room on Friday but when he did not answer they called the police. The police broke open the door and found his hanging body. The inspector-in-charge of Barachana police station, Deepak Jena said though the exact reason behind Samal's death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the banker took the extreme step due to family dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Vietnamese UK embassy says families worried relatives were among truck dead

Vietnams embassy in London said on Friday it had received requests from Vietnamese families asking for help in finding out whether their relatives were among the 39 victims found dead in the back of a truck near London.The embassy has not y...

Laxman wants Ganguly to revive NCA

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wants his former colleague and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to revive the National Cricket Academy, which he said was key to nurture future stars. Laxman, who is also a consultant for CABs spec...

Don't want anyone to say cricketers can play only on pitch: Ganguly on becoming BCCI president

After becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI, former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that when his term finishes as the chief, he does not want anyone to say that cricketers can only play on pitch an...

Reports: Cavs, Osman agree to 4-year, $31M deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a four-year deal worth 30.8 million with starting small forward Cedi Osman, according to multiple reports. Osman, 24, was acquired by the Cavaliers in a draft night deal in 2015 and joined the team prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019