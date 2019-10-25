Nitish inspects Patna ghats prior to 'Chhath' festival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday took stock of the arrangements at several ghats along river Ganga for the four- day 'Chhath' festival beginning October 31. Kumar inspected various Ganga ghats from Nasriganj in Danapur to Kangan in Patna city on the steamer and gave instructions to officials concerned to ensure safety, security, and cleanliness during the festival.

The 'Chhath' festivities will come to an end on November 3. Talking to reporters, Kumar said that officials of Patna district administration, the Urban Development Department and Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) are engaged in making arrangements for the festival.

"We have taken special care this year because of the higher water level of Ganga. Barricading will be done at every ghat so that people do not go beyond a particular point. Complete safety arrangements will be made at the ghats," he said.

Necessary announcements will be made at all the ghats and security personnel will keep a close tab on the situation on the ground from watchtowers, Kumar said, adding, signages have also been installed at various locations.

