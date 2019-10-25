People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its promise: Surjewala

After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar government while JJP has fallen back on its promise of not aligning with BJP. "The truth is that the public did not give its mandate to the Khattar government. The truth is also that the JJP won 10 seats seeking public support against the BJP. The truth is that the JJP had promised to never ally with BJP. The truth is also that the corridors of power have become bigger than the oaths and promises," tweeted Surjewala.

"Finally, it has been exposed that JJP and Lokdal were, and will always be, the BJP's B team. Whenever the BJP wants to come to power by dividing the society, sometimes Rajkumar Saini and sometimes the JJP and Lok Dal will stand with it as a puppet. The public is now aware of the reality," he tweeted. The BJP and JJP have decided to come together to form a government in Haryana. While the chief minister's post will remain with the BJP, the JJP will get the post of deputy chief minister. The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut Assembly polls and emerged in the role of kingmaker in view of a split verdict in the state. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the results declared on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chautala, a former MP, talked to the media and said his party was open to supporting any party which supports some of their demands including 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana under a common minimum programme (CMP). (ANI)

