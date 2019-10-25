International Development News
Development News Edition

People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its promise: Surjewala

After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar government while JJP has fallen back on its promise of not aligning with BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 23:33 IST
People rejected Khattar govt, JJP has fallen back on its promise: Surjewala
Randeep Singh Surjewala (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

After Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and BJP forged a post-poll alliance to form government in Haryana, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar government while JJP has fallen back on its promise of not aligning with BJP. "The truth is that the public did not give its mandate to the Khattar government. The truth is also that the JJP won 10 seats seeking public support against the BJP. The truth is that the JJP had promised to never ally with BJP. The truth is also that the corridors of power have become bigger than the oaths and promises," tweeted Surjewala.

"Finally, it has been exposed that JJP and Lokdal were, and will always be, the BJP's B team. Whenever the BJP wants to come to power by dividing the society, sometimes Rajkumar Saini and sometimes the JJP and Lok Dal will stand with it as a puppet. The public is now aware of the reality," he tweeted. The BJP and JJP have decided to come together to form a government in Haryana. While the chief minister's post will remain with the BJP, the JJP will get the post of deputy chief minister. The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut Assembly polls and emerged in the role of kingmaker in view of a split verdict in the state. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the results declared on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chautala, a former MP, talked to the media and said his party was open to supporting any party which supports some of their demands including 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana under a common minimum programme (CMP). (ANI)

Also Read: Dushyant Chautala likely to made Deputy CM in new-BJP led govt in Haryana: Sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

InterGlobe Aviation shares tumble 7 pc after Q2 earnings

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Chiefs rule out QB Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes was injured Oct. 17 at Denver in Kansas Citys win over the Broncos but was able to practice Wednesday ...

UPDATE 2-Obama on Rep. Cummings: "Nothing weak about looking out for others"

Democratic leaders past and present remembered the late Elijah Cummings on Friday in eulogies that drew an implicit contrast between the civil rights activist and President Donald Trump, in whose impeachment inquiry the lawmaker played a le...

Soccer-Brazil's Bolsonaro criticised over plans to attend Copa final

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer of Latin Americas military dictatorships, courted controversy on Friday when he said he might go to next months Copa Libertadores final in the Chilean stadium once used as a detention centre. R...

US budget deficit soars in 2019 to just under $1 tn, highest since 2012: Treasury

Americas budget deficit soared to nearly USD 1 trillion in the 2019 fiscal year as government borrowing swelled, the US Treasury announced Friday. The deficit jumped by 26 percent to USD 984 billion, the highest since 2012, as spending outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019