Jharkhand govt hikes honorariums of Anganwadi workers

The Jharkhand government on Saturday hiked the honorariums of Anganwadi workers in the state. Addressing a programme here, Chief Minister Raghubar Das announced an increase in the monthly honorariums of Anganwadi Sevikas (servers) from Rs 5,900 to 6,400 and that of Anganwadi Sahayikas (helpers) from Rs 2,950 to Rs 3,200.

The monthly honorarium of servers of Mini Anganwadi Centres has been increased from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,700. A total of 73,074 Anganwadi workers will be benefited by the hike, he said.

The chief minister also distributed clothes and sarees to workers of the unorganised sector on the occasion of Diwali. Das said while 13 lakh workers in the unorganised sector of Jharkhand were registered in the last 18 years, an equal number were registered by the state labour department in the last one month, taking the total registered workforce in the state to 26 lakh.

"Just like we say 'Satyamaya Jayate' (truth alone triumphs), we should also say 'Shramamaya Jayate' (victory to labour) as construction (helps) raise capital that makes the state prosperous," he said. The chief minister said while trade unions represent only around eight per cent of the total workforce in Jharkhand, the state government wants to become the voice of the remaining 92 per cent who are from the unorganised sector.

He asked the labourers to get themselves registered with the labour department to avail the benefits of various state government schemes..

