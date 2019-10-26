Militants hurl grenade at CRPF team in Srinagar
Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team in the Karannagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. However, there was no immediate information about any injury to anyone in the attack, officials said.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said.
The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
