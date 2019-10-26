International Development News
Maharashtra will have stable alliance government under BJP leadership: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state will have a stable alliance government under leadership of BJP.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while addressing the gathering at Diwali Sneh Milan programme in Mumbai on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state will have a stable alliance government under leadership of BJP. He made the remarks while attending Mumbai BJP's Diwali Sneh Milan programme in Mumbai.

Fadnavis also said that alliance government will be formed in the state in the next few days and there was no doubt about it. "We have emerged as the largest party in the alliance in the state. We will give a stable government of 'yuti' (alliance) under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," said Fadnavis.

"In some days we will form our government, no one should have a doubt in their mind regarding this. This is a mandate for our alliance and every one will get justice," he added. The BJP and Shiv Sena, which are partners in the ruling alliance, had fought the elections in an alliance.

Fadnavis said that BJP legislative meeting will be held after Diwali. "We will form government which will be a stable government for five years," he said. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a written assurance from BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in Maharashtra. Party leaders have also suggested a power sharing formula in which both parties have chief minister for two-and-a-half years.

The newly-elected BJP MLAs also attended the programme. Fadnavis said people had expressed support in the policies of the state government and the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I thank everyone for their efforts and blessings. Under Modiji's leadership, we got the mandate, especially in Mumbai. The kind of support and mandate we got here reflects the work we have done in the past five years," he added. Fadnavis also said BJP had a better strike rate in 2019 elections.

He said the party had 47 per cent strike rate in 2014 assembly polls and "this time the party has received the mandate by winning 70 per cent seats it contested". The BJP leader said the party had contested 260 seats in 2014 and got 28 per cent vote and contested 150 seats this time and got 25 per cent votes.

He said the party will work harder in the next five years. (ANI)

