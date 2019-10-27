Accused in shootout-loot outside MP bank held after encounter

A man accused of looting Rs 4.5 lakh after shooting at a gas agency manager outside a bank in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh was arrested following an encounter with police on Sunday morning, an official said. Motorcycle-borne men had shot at and injured a gas agency manager outside a bank at City Centre here and looted Rs 4.5 lakh on October 23, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the culprits.

Acting on information provided by one of the accused arrested on Saturday night, identified as Dharmendra Jat, a police team cornered Naveen Sharma on Bijauli Highway while he was looking to flee the city, said Gwalior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin. "Sharma fired at the police when asked to surrender.

He took a bullet in his leg in retaliatory firing. Sharma, who hails from neighboring Uttar Pradesh, has been hospitalized. Jat and Sharma are involved in the October 23 incident outside a bank here," the SP said.

He said the gang, which comprises criminals from MP and UP, was involved in several crimes, including one in July in which they killed an ATM cash vanguard and looted money.

