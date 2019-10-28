International Development News
CM Fadnavis meets Maharashtra Guv at Raj Bhavan

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here to extend Diwali wishes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here to extend Diwali wishes. The meeting comes amid an ongoing tussle over government formation in the state, between BJP and Shiv Sena.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis stated that he had met the Governor to extend his wishes on the occasion of Diwali. "Met Hon Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji this morning at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and wished him on occasion of Diwali. Also apprised him on the current scenario," Fadnavis tweeted.

The development came soon after Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote met the governor at Raj Bhavan earlier today. Speaking to media after meeting the Governor, the Shiv Sena leader said, "I visit the Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor on every Diwali to extend my wishes, so I came here to extend Diwali wishes today."

The statement comes after speculations were on rife that Raote might have discussed Maharashtra government formation matter with the Governor during his visit. He continued, "He had asked me to come at 10:30 am as he is scheduled to go out for work later today. We did not hold a discussion regarding any political issue."

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

