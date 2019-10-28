International Development News
Development News Edition

Kerala rape, suicide case: Mother of victims allege police negligence as court acquits accused

A day after a special court in Kerala acquitted three accused in the alleged rape and suicide of two minor girls in Palakkad two years ago, the mother of the victim has accused the police of not conducting the investigation properly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Palakkad (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:14 IST
Kerala rape, suicide case: Mother of victims allege police negligence as court acquits accused
Mother of the minor victims talking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after a special court in Kerala acquitted three accused in the alleged rape and suicide of two minor girls in Palakkad two years ago, the mother of the victim has accused the police of not conducting the investigation properly. A POSCO court had on Saturday acquitted four accused in the case citing lack of evidence.

"Police did not investigate the matter properly. The prosecution failed us in the court. They (accused) are getting support from the LDF party. That is how they got away with this," mother of the victim told ANI on Sunday. She alleged that the accused are workers of the LDF party.

"I have witnessed Madhu (one of the accused) abusing my elder child, we had warned him and told him not to come around the house anymore. The day my elder girl was found dead, her sister said that she had seen two men running out of the house with their faces covered," she said. "We demand a fresh investigation in this case. The offenders must be punished," the mother added.

The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu in the case and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The elder girl had allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

The three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl inside latter's house in Palakkad. (ANI)

Also Read: ED seeks court's permission to arrest Chidmabaram in INX money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Communist Party kicks off delayed conclave to discuss HK protests, trade war

Over 370 top officials of Chinas ruling Communist Party on Monday began the much-delayed four-day plenary session, regarded as a politically significant conclave for President Xi Jinping due to the growing unease in the party ranks over pro...

Portals of Kedarnath temple set to close for winter break

The process of the closing of portals of Kedarnath temple began on Monday for the winter break which lasts for about six months. After prayers were conducted in the morning, the idol of Lord Kedarnath was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of ...

Existing Parliament building should not be abandoned: Karan Singh to VP

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh on Monday wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to not abandon the beautiful, unique, round Parliament and move into a new, modern building, as proposed by the ...

Many trains cancelled or short terminated in Assam

Many trains have been diverted, cancelled or short terminated in Assam on Monday due to breach of railway track owing to rise in water level between Bokajan and Chongajan railway stations of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR release said h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019