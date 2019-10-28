International Development News
Development News Edition

Air India's Boeing plane carries Ek Onkar symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Gurpurab celebrations, Air India has put the Sikhs' religious symbol 'Ek Onkar' on its aircraft tail. 'Ek Onkar' symbol is a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy.

The national carrier has put the religious symbol on its Boeing 787 aircraft which will fly on October 31 from Amritsar to Stansted, United Kingdom (UK). "Heartwarming to see 'Ik Onkar' painted on the tail of @airindiain's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the historic celebrations on the #550thPrakashPurb of Sri Guru Nanak dev Ji," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted on Sunday.

Air India will fly its aircraft thrice a week on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted route to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The international flight from Amritsar to Stansted in London will facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

The United States rejected Chinas request on Monday for 2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged U.S. failure to comply with a World Trade Organization WTO ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.WTO appeals j...

UPDATE 1-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...
