Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

At about 2:30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector. The civilian areas have been targeted.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

