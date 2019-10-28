Absconder arrested in J-K's Reasi
An absconder, wanted by law for the last one year, was arrested on Monday in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Mohammad Sharief, a resident of Dhakikote village, was arrested by a special police team from Arnas, a police spokesman said.
He said Sharief was on the run after a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including house-trespassing, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against him. He is the fourth absconder arrested by police from the Arnas area for the last one week, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
