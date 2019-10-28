Absconder arrested in J-K's Reasi

An absconder, wanted by law for the last one year, was arrested on Monday in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Mohammad Sharief, a resident of Dhakikote village, was arrested by a special police team from Arnas, a police spokesman said.

He said Sharief was on the run after a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including house-trespassing, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against him. He is the fourth absconder arrested by police from the Arnas area for the last one week, the spokesman said.

