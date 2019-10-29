Six, including infant, killed as two cars collide in MP

Six people, including an infant, were killed and as many others injured when two cars collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday morning, police said. The mishap took place near Ralamandal square around 6 am when driver of one of the speeding cars lost control over the wheels.

As a result, it hit another four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, an official at Tejaji Nagar police station said, adding that both the cars were badly damaged in the collision. Six occupants from the two cars were killed, he said.

The deceased included a four-month-old boy, a woman aged 35 and four men in the age group of 30 to 60 years, the official said. The six injured persons were admitted to the government-run M Y Hospital here, he added.

